Bill Nye The Science Guy Shares His Own Message On Wearing Masks Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Bill Nye The Science Guy took to TikTok to encourage everyone to wear a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

The famous science guy claimed this was a “matter literally of life and death” in a viral TikTok video shared Wednesday.

Bill Nye the Science Guy shares some face mask facts ???? pic.twitter.com/6U709BrpWu — Culture Crave ???? (@CultureCrave) July 9, 2020

“Why do people in the scientific community want you to wear a face mask when you are out in public?” Nye said in the video. “Well, please, consider the following. Face masks like this one prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting into the air and then into your respiratory system.”

In the video, Nye put on an N95 mask and a regular surgical mask and unsuccessfully attempted to blow out a candle.