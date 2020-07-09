Bruce Arians Says Everyone On The Buccaneers Will Get Sick During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians expects every single player on the team to get sick.

The NFL is slated to start training camps in the near future during the coronavirus pandemic, and the man running the Bucs can already see problems on the horizon. In fact, he thinks getting sick is inevitable. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’ve got to be careful. The players, they’re going to all get sick, that’s for sure. It’s just a matter of how sick they get,” Arians said during a recent interview with the Tampa Bay Times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on May 28, 2020 at 6:00am PDT

I don’t want to accuse Arians of being dramatic, but this mindset seems to be a bit over the top in terms of reality.

Every single player will get sick? Every single member of the locker room will get sick? Yeah, I find that a bit hard to believe on the surface.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on May 18, 2020 at 6:00am PDT

What information is causing him to make that claim? We’ve watched some college football programs get hammered by coronavirus and we’ve seen other programs do just fine.

Why would the NFL be any different? If some college teams are just fine, then you’d think it’d be reasonable to think NFL squads will be too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on May 1, 2020 at 2:00pm PDT

Of course, there’s a lot of time before the season starts and it’s a very fluid situation. Yet, I’m just not going to panic until I see a reason to. I’d suggest Arians do the same.