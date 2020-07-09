Actress Demi Lovato Claimed ‘Normalized’ Eating Disorders Was The Reason She Never Returned To Disney Channel

Actress Demi Lovato claimed Disney Channel normalizing eating disorders is why she never returned.
Lovato opened up about her struggles during her time as a Disney Channel star during an interview published Tuesday by Bustle. Lovato has talked about her issues with substance abuse and body image before. She has gone to rehab multiple times.
“I kind of looked around and had a moment where I was like, ‘Wow. This is so terrifyingly normalized,'” she said. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Reacts To First Performance Since Overdose In 2018)
“When I went to treatment in 2010, I came out of the experience with the choice of talking about my struggles or my journey with the possibility of helping people, or keeping my mouth shut and going back to Disney Channel,” Lovato told the outlet. “And I was like that doesn’t feel authentic to me. So I chose to tell my story. And I had this, like, savior complex, where I thought, ‘Oh, I made this pact with God when I was young and now I have to save people.'”
Lovato overdosed in 2018 and has since discussed her issues openly. She recently recalled being fed a watermelon with fat free whipped cream in lieu of a birthday cake after she gushed about Scooter Braun giving her a birthday cake this year.