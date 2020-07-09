Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And Kevin Hart Thank Fans After ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Surpasses $800 Million At Box-Office Worldwide

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart took time out to thank fans following reports that “Jumanji: The Next Level” surpassed $800 million at the box-office worldwide.

“Wooooow….Crazy surprise this is,” the 41-year-old actor Hart captioned his post on Instagram Thursday, along with a screenshot of the article from Deadline. “Thank you to all of the amazing fans that helped make this possible.”

“There is no Jumanji success without you guys….,” he added. “You guys are the dopest of dope #Jumanji …. P.S Congrats to our amazing cast [and] producers/Director’s [and] Studio.” (RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Considers Running For Office)

The 48-year-old actor, Johnson, was just as thrilled with the news about “Jumanji” box office sales. He captioned his post on Instagram, “This was a nice surprising call to get this morning. JUMANJI’s still going strong.” (RELATED: Christian Rapper TobyMac’s Son Dead At 21)

“First of all, THANK YOU,” he added. “Secondly, I’m always grateful to see our JUMANJI having that unique, fun magic and mana for families around the to enjoy. Our entire team will work even harder to make the next JUMANJI the best one yet.”

As of the outlet’s report on Wednesday, the film had earned $319.2 million domestically and $480.9 million at the international box office.

It still has a way to got to beat out the the first reboot of the franchise, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” which came out in 2017 and ended up doing $404 million domestic and $962 million worldwide, per Forbes.

But after coming out in December and having several months under coronavirus lockdown, this latest “Jumanji” is clearly holding its own.