Woman Cooks Steak With A Flamethrower In Awesome Video

One woman found an epic way to cook a steak.

In an Instagram video shared by @amayzingeats, Amy busted out a flamethrower to get her steak nice and ready to eat.

She put the thing in a skillet and just torched it with the flamethrower. Watch the epic video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy May (@amayzingeats) on Jul 8, 2020 at 5:45pm PDT

Folks, that's about as badass as it gets when it comes to torching a steak. I can't think of many better ways to cook a steak at all.

I thought I was a pretty good cook, myself. However, I clearly need to take things to a new level because I'm not even close to touching that level of elite cooking greatness.

That's also a hell of a party trick. Imagine inviting people over for steaks, and then busting out that bad boy instead of a grill.

That’ll get the people going for sure!

Finally, I don’t know anything about this Amy May, but she is without a doubt a bit of a smoke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy May (@amayzingeats) on Jun 19, 2020 at 11:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy May (@amayzingeats) on May 3, 2020 at 11:20am PDT

H/T: Barstool Sports