Matt Leinart Says College Football In The Spring Would Be ‘Catastrophic’ On The Bodies Of Players

Former USC superstar Matt Leinart thinks moving college football to the spring could be very dangerous for the players.

Given the fact the coronavirus pandemic has engulfed college football in chaos, moving games to the spring has been discussed as an option.

Well, Leinart isn’t a fan at all. He tweeted late Wednesday afternoon that playing two seasons “in one calendar year on these kids bodies would be catastrophic.”

The affects of playing two “football seasons” in one calendar year on these kids bodies would be catastrophic. No recovery time, bodies still growing. There would be great risk involved. You’d also have many players sitting out. The list goes on…. https://t.co/BZEytj9P9M — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) July 8, 2020

This is what I’ve been saying to anyone who will listen. Outside of the fact that elite players will sit out, how do you make it safe to play football twice in 2021?

If you move football to the spring and end it at some point in May, then you have players getting right back to work in June.

That means some players will have a couple weeks to recover from the football season. That’s going to be an absolute disaster.

Players need months and months to heal up for the injuries and grind of a full football season. They don’t need a few weeks.

Short of moving football to the spring forever, you simply can’t play games in April and then again the following September.

As I told somebody Wednesday night, you might as well just save time and tear players’ ACLs for them.

We’ll see what happens, but moving games to the spring is a recipe for disaster.