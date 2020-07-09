Melania Makes Surprise Visit And Delivers Box Lunches To Women And Children’s Shelter

Melania Trump made a surprise visit and delivered box lunches on Thursday to a women and children’s shelter in Washington, D.C.

The first lady made the unannounced visit to the staff and residents at The Mary Elizabeth House and brought with her a donation of boxed hunches, Be Best tote bags and several other items, per a release from FLOTUS office.

“It is important that, even in these challenging times, we find ways to help and connect with people and acknowledge the important work that is being done in countless communities across the United States,” Melania shared during her visit as she thanked the staff. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“Ministries like The Mary Elizabeth House are providing the support and valuable life skills that help to serve and lift up families and their communities to keep our children safe,” she added. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

During FLOTUS visit, she “met with staff of the Mary Elizabeth House, mothers and their children,” per the release. She also spent time with with the kids on the community playground and handing out the lunches and Be Best items as a show of her appreciation to the “dedicated staff, and the families whom they serve.”

According to the release:

The Mary Elizabeth House is a ministry community home devoted to providing life skills, counseling, educational and training resources to help at risk and vulnerable single mothers and their children. The Mary Elizabeth House helps to improves the lives of single or pregnant mothers, or young women currently in or aged out of the foster care system, to help to empower them to become more socially and emotionally stable and economically independent through training and other educational support services.

The first lady also spoke with staff members and young mothers about the importance of “strengthening families and protecting children and her support for community-based prevention efforts.”

The release noted that the boxed lunches were “delivered safely and packaged securely” by the White House chefs.