Olympic Snowboarder Champion Alex Pullin Dead At 32 In Spearfishing Accident

Olympic snowboarder, Alex “Chumpy” Pullin, has died in a spearfishing accident in his native country of Australia at age 32.

"Paramedics were called to a post-immersion incident off Nineteenth Avenue at Palm Beach just after 10.30am," a spokesperson with Queensland Ambulance Service shared in a statement, per CNN in a piece published Wednesday.

“One patient was treated at the scene,” the statement added.

Snow Australia, the official social media site for "competitive skiing and snowboarding in Australia" confirmed the news of the superstar athlete's death with a post on Instagram.

“The Snow Australia community is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of triple Olympian, Alex Pullin, who today lost his life while spear fishing on the Gold Coast this morning,” the post read.

“Our deepest condolences are with Alex’s family, as well as his team mates and support staff,” the post added. “Alex was a beloved member of the Snow Australia community and he will be dearly missed.

Alex was found unconscious on the sea floor by another diver. Paramedics were called out and performed CPR on him before pronouncing him dead at the scene, per Australia 7 News.

Authorities believe Pullin was free diving and spearfishing without a breathing apparatus off the shore alone.

The two-time Australian world champion was the Australian flag bearer for the Winter Olympics held in Sochi, Russia in 2014. He competed in three Olympics in all, 2010, 2014, and 2018.