Paris Hilton’s Family Thought Her Career Was Over When The Infamous Sex Tape Leaked, Aunt Says

Paris Hilton’s family thought the leaked sex tape was going to ruin her career.

Hilton’s aunt and “Real Housewife” Kyle Richards opened up about the family’s reaction during Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” according to a report published by Fox News.

“Ruin! We were devastated,” Richards said. “It was horrible.”

Hilton opened up about her sex tape experience in 2018 during a documentary about her life titled “The American Meme.” (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Paris Hilton On The Internet)

“It was like being raped,” Hilton said in the documentary, Fox News reported. “It felt like I’d lost part of my soul and been talked about in such cruel and mean ways. I literally wanted to die at some points. I was like, ‘I just don’t want to live,’ because I thought everything was taken away from me.”

Well the entire family was wrong considering the sex tape that was leaked in 2004 changed Hilton’s life forever. Hilton became extremely famous and although she isn’t in the spotlight much anymore, she’s still one of the most well known celebrities of all time.

Should you release a sex tape to get famous? Probably not. I don’t think they have the same power they did in the weird phase of life where celebrities like Hilton and Nicole Richie ruled.