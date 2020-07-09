‘SFY’ Host Emmanuel Acho Rips Cancel Culture

“Speak for Yourself” host Emmanuel Acho hates cancel culture.

The new “SFY” star ripped into cancel culture during a Wednesday episode of the show when discussing Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic social media posts, and said he’s “done with cancel culture.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Eagles Star DeSean Jackson Promotes Louis Farrakhan, Conspiracies About Jews And Coronavirus Vaccine https://t.co/Gb26nFUbt6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 7, 2020

“What cancel culture doesn’t do, Marcellus, it doesn’t educate and it doesn’t allow room for growth,” Acho explained. He then went into a story about a woman who called him an negro over email. You can watch him break it down below.

Former Eagle @EmmanuelAcho reacts to DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic posts and his apology: pic.twitter.com/30Dgs4aoQR — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 8, 2020

I agree entirely with Acho in the sense that there’s no upside to cancel culture when it comes to educating people.

I’m not sure how people are supposed to learn, grow and get better if we just shout them down and ruin their lives.

There are a lot of people on both sides of the aisle who celebrate when people lose their jobs. I know people like that, and I think they’re absolute clowns.

How does the world improve by forcing people into silence or destroying their lives? The answer is that it doesn’t.

The world improves through education and understanding, which isn’t possible if we’re just going to scream at people.

Acho is also somebody who doesn’t just talk the talk, but also walks the walk. He has hosted a video series about discussing race, and it’s pretty great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmanuel Acho (@emmanuelacho) on Jun 9, 2020 at 5:02pm PDT

Props to Acho for using his platform to rip the stupidity of cancel culture. It’s dumb and needs to end.