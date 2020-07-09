Watch The First Teaser Trailer For ‘Halloween Kills’ With Jamie Lee Curtis

The first teaser has dropped for “Halloween Kills” with Jamie Lee Curtis.

The plot of the latest film in the iconic horror saga, according to the YouTube description, is simply, “Unstoppable killer Michael Myers pursues Laurie Strode and her family.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, it looks like “Halloween Kills” will pick up literally from the moment “Halloween” ended.

Give it a watch below.

I can’t wait to see “Halloween Kills” in 2021 and then “Halloween Ends” in 2022. “Halloween” was one of the best horror movies I’ve seen in a long time.

It was the perfect way to get things going again between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. At this point, I’m going to assume you’ve all seen it since it’s almost two years old.

It looked like our boy Michael Myers ate it at the end after Laurie set up a kill house. However, we know there are two more movies coming.

That means he is most certainly alive. After all, there’s still way too much money to make the box office for Myers to go down after the 2018 film.

Now, it looks like Laurie is on the run again, and the authorities are going to save Myers from the fire torching the legendary horror film killer.

You can catch “Halloween Kills” in theaters starting October 15, 2021. It looks like it’s going to be great.