UFC Fighter Mike Perry Appears To Punch An Old Man, Shout Racial Slurs

UFC fighter Mike Perry might be in some very serious trouble.

In a Twitter video posted Wednesday by @MMAEejit, Perry appeared to brutally punch an older man Tuesday night during a verbal altercation when he was told to leave a bar. Perry kept claiming in the video that somebody touched him, but it's unclear how true that is or isn't.

According to TMZ, the bar is Table 82 in Lubbock, Texas. TMZ also reported the man Perry allegedly punched was "unconscious" when police arrived. After allegedly hitting the older man, Perry sat down and started shouting racial slurs, and said to a man, "f**k you, n***a."

Perry is also accused in the police report obtained by TMZ of allegedly striking his girlfriend. He hasn't been arrested at this time. You can watch the insane carnage unfold below.

Mike Perry in a bar fight last night over someone “touching him”. This is pretty disgusting behaviour from a UFC calibre fighter. Acting like a complete child. pic.twitter.com/ZAuxZTtXtW — MMA Eejit ???????? (@MMAEejit) July 8, 2020

In case you thought Perry had something to say to defend himself, he apparently doesn’t! He simply tweeted Wednesday night, “No comment.”

No comment — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 9, 2020

UFC President Dana White isn’t going to like this at all, and he’s probably going to drop the hammer on Perry no matter what law enforcement decides to do. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You simply can't have a superstar fighter allegedly punching an older man during a bar altercation and then shouting racial slurs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Platinum Mike Perry (@platinummikeperry) on Jul 5, 2020 at 10:09pm PDT

Just for the sake of argument, let’s say somebody did bump into Perry and touched him prior to the bar altercation kicking off.

You know what he should have done? Either called the police or left. He’s the pro fighter. Instead, he appeared to strike a defenseless old man and shout racial slurs.

In what world is that ever acceptable? No matter who you are, if you find yourself on the brink of a bar fight, then just leave!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Platinum Mike Perry (@platinummikeperry) on Jun 29, 2020 at 9:04am PDT

We’ll see what law enforcement decides to do, but Perry is going to have to answer some serious questions for his behavior. That video is just brutal to watch.