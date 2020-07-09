Urban Meyer Says Culture Is The Most Important Factor When Hiring A College Football Coach

Urban Meyer thinks culture is the most important thing when it comes to hiring a college football coach.

The former Ohio State and Florida coach, who won three national titles during his career, broke down his criteria for hiring a coach in 2020, and culture was right at the top of the list. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch him break it all down below.

“In my mind, you are measured in championships“@CoachUrbanMeyer breaks down what it takes to lead a team and explains why he emphasizes titles when evaluating a coach ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5Uj4Q3SSsZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 8, 2020

I agree 100% with Meyer. Above all else, you need a coach committed to winning and building a culture that facilitates that.

You’d be shocked by what a great culture can overcome in terms of lacking talent when compared to other teams.

Don’t believe me? Well, we more or less won the gold medal during the 1980 Olympics because Herb Brooks built the proper culture.

He had players who bought in, put in the work, believed in what he was doing and the rest is history. The same applies to football.

If you have a poor culture, then it really doesn’t matter how talented the roster is. There are tons of college football teams with great talent that fail to do anything substantial on the field.

It all starts in the locker room, and that tone is set by the head coach.

Let us know what you think about the importance of culture in the comments below.