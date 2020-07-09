Yahoo Sports Ranks Trevor Lawrence As The Best Quarterback In College Football

Yahoo Sports thinks Clemson star Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback in college football.

Yahoo Sports recently dropped its rankings for the upcoming season, and Lawrence was ranked as the top passer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but Justin Fields from Ohio State was ranked number two. Texas star Sam Ehlinger was third.

Are we all enjoying this debate? Are we still enjoying the biggest position debate in football? I hope you all are because it’s going to happen for the next decade.

Justin Fields vs. Trevor Lawrence is a debate that will extend into the NFL for years to come.

As I’ve said many times, I think Lawrence has the better arm between him and Fields, and I think he’s the better pro prospect.

Everything about Lawrence pops off the paper and he has NFL general managers salivating for obvious reasons.

That’s not a knock on Fields at all. While I hate Ohio State, Fields is a ton of fun to watch play. He’s not as fun when he’s torching Wisconsin, but the dude is a physical freak of nature with a beautiful ball.

You really can’t go wrong with either of them, and Ehlinger isn’t a bad number three. However, the Longhorns passer is substantially behind Fields and Lawrence.

He’s a great QB, but he’s not even close to those two.

