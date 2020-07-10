Alabama Is Still Planning On Playing USC In Football

The Alabama Crimson Tide are still planning on playing USC to start the 2020 football season.

There is a lot of momentum for conferences to cancel all non-conference games during the coronavirus pandemic. The PAC-12 could pull the trigger on the move at any moment. However, Alabama seems to think their matchup with USC will happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne told AL.com, “USC AD Mike Bohn and I are in regular contact. Our current plan is to play the game.”

Yeah, excuse me if I don’t exactly buy this right now. Excuse me if I don’t buy it at all. At this point, I’m not expecting anything to happen.

I’d bet $100 with anyone right now that the PAC-12 doesn’t play non-conference games in 2020. I’d make that bet with anyone right now.

So, assuming the PAC-12 issues that ruling, does Alabama expect USC to just ignore the conference commissioner?

I seriously doubt that’s going to happen. There’s no chance in hell USC plays Alabama if the PAC-12 says no.

I know a lot of Alabama football fans, and they’re good people. They’re awesome. As a friend to the good people of Alabama, I’d suggest you all start mentally preparing for this game to not happen.

Even the powerful Nick Saban might not be able to save it, and if he can’t save the USC game, then nobody can.