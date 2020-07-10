Blues Singer Lady A Tells Lady Antebellum She’s ‘Not Going To Be Erased’ After Band’s Lawsuit Over Name Change

Blues singer, Anita “Lady A” White said she’s “not going to be erased” following Lady Antebellum, now Lady A’s, lawsuit over the name change.

“I think they always knew what they were gonna do,” the 61-year-old singer shared with Vulture. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Lady Antebellum Slammed After Changing Name To Lady A In Response To ‘Black Lives Matter’: ‘Pure Privilege’)

“You don’t get to just come and take because you have that privilege,” she added. “We don’t have that luxury or that privilege, so we need somebody to help us and lift us up.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Later, the singer, who has performed under the name Lady A, for the past 20 years, was pressed about asking the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum for $10 million dollars after the name change.

The singer said that $5 million would go to rebranding as an artist and the other $5 million was to be donated to charities of her choice.

“I was quiet for two weeks because I was trying to believe that it was going to be okay and that they would realize that it would be easier to just change their name, or pay me for my name,” White shared.

“Five million dollars is nothing, and I’m actually worth more than that, regardless of what they think,” she added. “But here we go again with another white person trying to take something from a black person, even though they say they’re trying to help. ”

The blues singer continued, while noting that “if you want to be an advocate or an ally, you help those who you’re oppressing. And that might require you to give up something because I am not going to be erased.”

Earlier this week, the band filed a lawsuit against the blues singer after “com[ing] to the conclusion that we need to ask a court to affirm our right to continue to use the name Lady A, a trademark we have held for many years.”

It all comes after the country band announced last month they would be dropping the Antebellum in their name and replacing with just the letter A following George Floyd’s death, the man who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.