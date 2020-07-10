‘Repugnant’: Rep. Mo Brooks Blasts Army Handout For Calling ‘Make America Great Again’ Evidence Of White Supremacy

Republican Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks on Friday called a U.S. Army handout “repugnant” for claiming that “Make America Great Again” is an example of white supremacist ideology.

The handout, distributed to Army personnel, contained a triangular chart listing concepts such as lynching, hate crimes, and swastikas as “overt” forms of white supremacy. Concepts listed as covert (spelled “convert” on the handout) included celebrations of Columbus Day, denial of racism, and the phrase “Make America Great Again.”

“That is repugnant, that is wrong, that does a disservice to efforts to minimize or eliminate racist attitudes in America,” Brooks told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“There have already been rulings that you cannot advocate or denigrate the phrase ‘Make America Great Again’ because it is part of a partisan campaign,” Brooks continued. “And so if you are a federal government employee or if you use federal [government] resources to either promote the phrase ‘Make America Great Again’ or denigrate the phrase ‘Make America Great Again,’ you have violated the Hatch Act.”

The handout was sent Monday without prior approval as part of a Project Inclusion tour handout, an Army spokesperson told the DCNF.

The Hatch Act limits federal employees from certain political activities that threaten non-partisan status in federal offices, according to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

Brooks told the DCNF that Army undersecretary James E. McPherson launched an investigation to find out who was responsible and their motives at his request. (Related: Army To Stop Using Soldier Photos On Records As Part Of New Project Inclusion)

