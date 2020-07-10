‘The Batman’ Filmmaker Matt Reeves Working On TV Series Based Off Same Universe

“The Batman” filmmaker Matt Reeves is working a new TV series based off the same universe as his upcoming movie about the caped crusader.

The next movie installment in the Batman franchise, starring Robert Pattinson, is reportedly the inspiration behind a police drama from HBO Max and Reeves set in the crime filled streets of Gotham City, per the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Friday.

"This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford," Reeves shared in a statement.

“And getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream,” the statement added.

Winter, the man behind such dramas as “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Sopranos” will write and produce the upcoming series along with “Batman” producer Dylan Clark and Warner Bros. Television.

The unnamed series will center around police detectives who are working in the shadow of one caped crusader.

HBO Max shared that the series is “set in the world Reeves is creating for The Batman feature film and will build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms.”

“The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham,” the network added.