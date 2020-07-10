Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren Says ‘We May Not Have A College Football Season’

Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren sounds incredibly worried about football happening in the fall.

The B1G already pulled the plug on nonconference games during the coronavirus pandemic, and now it sounds like the league is prepared to not play at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Michael David Smith, Warren appeared on the Big Ten Network after the nonconference games were canceled, and said, “We may not have sports in the fall. We may not have a college football season.”

Below is a live look at my reaction upon finding out about this statement from Warren.

I say this with complete and total seriousness. America isn’t ready or prepared for football season to get canceled.

I’m not joking at all when I say that. In fact, I couldn’t be more serious. This country is already in big trouble.

You take away the biggest thing people are looking forward to in the fall, and people are going to absolutely melt down.

I wish I could make a joke or lighten the mood here. I can’t. People are going to mentally break if they’re told there’s no football in the fall.

I’m honestly worried about how people might react if they think there’s nothing positive on the horizon.

Let’s hope like hell Warren is just being insanely cautious and pessimistic. If not, then we might be in huge trouble by the time September rolls around.