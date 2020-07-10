College Football Officially Starts In 50 Days When Notre Dame Plays Navy

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re officially 50 days away from the start of the college football season.

In 50 days, Notre Dame and Navy will meet August 29 in Annapolis to get the college football season rolling in style. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Apr 25, 2020 at 7:53pm PDT

Now, I understand that we’re still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Trust me, it’s not lost on me that the war isn’t over.

I fully understand that we’re still fighting like hell to make sure football happens in the fall. Having said that, I’m all about positivity.

What type of person would I be if I just gave into the negativity? Life is way too damn short to embrace the negativity around us.

We must continue to fight to save football, and we must continue to fight until the bitter end. I’d rather die on my feet trying to save football than live on my knees without the season.

So, in 50 days, a gorgeous Saturday night will roll around to close out August. I plan on cracking a dozen beers, watching Notre Dame stomp all over Navy and having myself a hell of a great night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian Book (@ian.book) on Jul 6, 2020 at 6:31pm PDT

Gentlemen, I hope you’re with me! Now, let’s go win this war once and for all.