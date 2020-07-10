Dana White Drops Epic Hype Video For UFC 251 On Fight Island

Dana White dropped an insane hype video Friday for UFC 251 on Fight Island.

UFC 251 will take place in Abu Dhabi, and it’s one of the most impressive cards ever put together. Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman headline the event, and Paige VanZant will return to the octagon to fight Amanda Ribas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All the way around, the event will be insane, and this video from White will have you ready to run through a concrete barrier. Give it a watch below.

Somebody please point me to the closest brick wall so that I can run right through it immediately. Right now!

Point it out! I am so juiced right now that it’s not even funny!

I think Usman/Masvidal is going to be a fight that people talk about for a very long time. I think it’s going to be a fight that even the most casual of viewers will tune in for.

Outside of Conor McGregor and maybe Khabib, nobody moves the needle like Masvidal does.

On top of that, Paige VanZant is back in the octagon to crack skulls against Amanda Ribas! I can’t wait to see her fight again!

It’s been way too damn long.

You can watch UFC 251 on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday night. It’s going to be an epic time.