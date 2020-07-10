Dead Cat Gets Voter Registration Card In The Mail

An Atlanta family’s dead pet cat received a voter registration card in the mail Wednesday, Fox 5 News reported.

Ron and Carol Tims’ cat Cody died 12 years ago, but when they checked the mail Wednesday, the couple said they found a voter registration application for their deceased pet.

“How did this happen?” Carol Tims told Fox news. “I mean it’s not reality … he’s a cat. Here he is,” she said, holding up the green box where the family keeps Cody’s ashes. “And he’s been dead for a long time.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Mail-In Voting And Ballot Harvesting ‘Massively Expands The Potential For Voter Fraud’)

WATCH:

Local news is the best news: Dead cat gets voter registration in the mail. pic.twitter.com/9BOSi7MQjw — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 10, 2020

“There’s a huge push” to get people out to vote this election, Carol said, “but if they’re trying to register cats, I’m not quite sure who else they’re trying to register.”

“I don’t know if they’re registering dogs,” she added.

Many voters will be casting their ballots by mail this election season after the coronavirus pandemic forced polling places around the country to close. The system has sparked criticism, including from President Donald Trump, who questioned the legitimacy of mail-in ballots.

“There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent,” the president said in a May 26 tweet. “Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Twitter fact-checked the tweet, applying a label that said “get the facts about mail-in ballots.” When users click on the label, they are redirected to a Twitter page that says “Trump makes unsubstantiated claim that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.”

A month after Twitter fact-checked the president’s claim, two officials in Paterson County, New Jersey, were charged in a voter fraud scheme after 1 in 5 mail-in ballots for a special election were found to be fraudulent. Paterson City Councilman Michael Jackson, Councilman-elect Alex Mendez, and two other men were charged after a report from the Postal Inspection Service prompted an investigation.