‘Population Immunity’: Dr. Atlas Explains Why We Shouldn’t Freak Out About The Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Dr. Scott Atlas, a former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center and a senior fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During the interview Atlas explains why we shouldn’t panic over the spike in coronavirus cases among young adults in the U.S. (RELATED: Stanford’s Dr. Scott Atlas: ’80-85%’ Of Texas Hospital Patients ‘Have Nothing To Do With COVID-19’.)

“If cases go up, that’s okay, the key thing is to prevent a big outbreak of deaths and serious complications and the way we do that is by protecting the high risk group,” said Atlas. “Actually, we have been protecting the high risk group much better now, because we see that there’s a huge increase in cases but there’s actually a decrease in the rate of hospitalizations and a continuing decrease in the rate of deaths.”

Atlas said that “it’s not a problem” when low risk people get the infection, because “99% of people who get the infection do okay”.

“It’s not a problem if a younger healthier person get the infection.”

WATCH:

