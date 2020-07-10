Eminem Says ‘F**k Drew Brees’ In His New Song ‘The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady’ With Kid Cudi

Eminem took a hard shot at New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in a new song with Kid Cudi.
The legendary rapper and Cudi released "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady" early Friday morning, and it's a pretty solid song. However, fans of Brees might not like it!
Eminem rapped the following in the song:
Got a lil’ green (Yeah), but I don’t do weed (Nope)
Purp nor lean (Nah), that’s Tunechi (Yeah)
That’s New Orleans (What?), f**k Drew Brees (Yeah)
Snoop D-O-double (Uh), that’s two G’s (Yup)
You can listen to the whole song below.
So, this is where we’re at in America. Eminem, the greatest rapper to ever live, is saying “f**k Drew Brees.”
Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”
Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed
— Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020
2020 has been an absolutely wild year. Obviously, this all stems from Drew Brees having the audacity to say he wouldn’t kneel for the national anthem.
Since those comments, he’s had to issue multiple apologies and now has one of the most famous musicians to ever live taking shots at him.
View this post on Instagram
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.
It seems a little absurd to attack Drew Brees in this manner for holding an opinion shared by millions of Americans.
I guess at this point, we shouldn’t be surprised by anything that happens.
