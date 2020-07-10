Eminem Says ‘F**k Drew Brees’ In His New Song ‘The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady’ With Kid Cudi

Eminem took a hard shot at New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in a new song with Kid Cudi.

The legendary rapper and Cudi released "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady" early Friday morning, and it's a pretty solid song. However, fans of Brees might not like it!

Eminem rapped the following in the song:

Got a lil’ green (Yeah), but I don’t do weed (Nope)

Purp nor lean (Nah), that’s Tunechi (Yeah)

That’s New Orleans (What?), f**k Drew Brees (Yeah)

Snoop D-O-double (Uh), that’s two G’s (Yup)

You can listen to the whole song below.

So, this is where we’re at in America. Eminem, the greatest rapper to ever live, is saying “f**k Drew Brees.”

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

2020 has been an absolutely wild year. Obviously, this all stems from Drew Brees having the audacity to say he wouldn’t kneel for the national anthem.

Since those comments, he’s had to issue multiple apologies and now has one of the most famous musicians to ever live taking shots at him.

It seems a little absurd to attack Drew Brees in this manner for holding an opinion shared by millions of Americans.

I guess at this point, we shouldn’t be surprised by anything that happens.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Eminem’s message for Drew Brees. I’m guessing most of you aren’t huge fans.