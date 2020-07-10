Group Of 5 Athletic Directors Suggests They’ll Sue Big 10 Teams Over Canceled Nonconference Games

It sounds like the Big 10 canceling nonconference football games might result in lawsuits being filed.

The B1G decided Thursday to cancel all nonconference games during the coronavirus pandemic, and that means Group of Five teams will lose millions of dollars.

Now, it sounds like those G5 teams will do whatever is necessary to get their money. According to Ross Dellenger, a G5 AD told him about the cancelations, “So do we end up in court?”

A Group of 5 AD on cancellation of guarantee game contracts costing his and other G5 athletic departments millions: “So do we end up in court?” ???? — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 9, 2020

We’re off to the races, folks! Bring on the lawsuits! If G5 teams start suing teams over canceled games, then all hell is going to break loose.

Pretty much every Power Five team plays a G5 team at some point during the season. Many P5 teams play multiple G5 squads.

If every single smaller school sues over canceled games, then we’re in for absolute chaos. We’re going to be in for chaos we can’t even imagine.

You think things are bad now? Well, just wait until every team in the B1G starts getting slapped with lawsuits for every canceled game.

I obviously have no idea how these hundreds and hundreds of contracts are written around the country. However, I do know that tying up the world of college football in court for years to come seems very bad for the sport.

At the same time, I sure do love some carnage when it comes to college football. Stay tuned because it sounds like things are going to get wild!