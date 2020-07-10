A recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) decision will bar foreign students from remaining in the country if their college only offers online classes in the fall. The move comes as the Trump Administration is putting pressure on schools and colleges to reopen in the fall, and has unintentionally highlighted the influence of international students at many American campuses.
How ICE’s New International Student Policy Is Pressuring US Colleges To Reopen
(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Marlo Safi Culture Reporter
