JJ Redick Says ‘People Were Uncomfortable’ With LeBron James Going To The Heat Because He Was A ‘Powerful Black’ Man Making His Own Decision

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick had a hot take for the ages about LeBron James joining the Miami Heat and the backlash from fans.

The former Duke superstar talked about fans being pissed about LeBron going to the Heat and Kevin Durant going to the Warriors, and his thoughts on why people were angry is one hell of a take quake. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“People were uncomfortable with powerful black men making decisions for themselves. I really believe, and that goes back to systemic racism in our society,” Redick said in a video shared Thursday by Bleacher Report.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“People were uncomfortable with powerful Black men making decisions for themselves” @jj_redick on what he believes was an underlying reason for negative reactions to KD and LeBron’s past free-agency moves. Watch the full conversation with @TaylorRooks https://t.co/WgUzP0TIRx pic.twitter.com/sGdWslLgt5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2020

Let me be really clear up front for everyone. I like JJ Redick. I think he’s a very intelligent guy, he has refreshing opinions and he has always come off as a straight shooter to me.

So, I’m not anti-Redick at all. I have nothing against the guy. So, don’t take my criticism as hatred for JJ Redick. That’s not the case.

Having said that, this is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard in my life when it comes to the world of sports.

For being such an intelligent guy, this is a shockingly stupid thing for Redick to say. Nobody was angry about LeBron James going to Miami because they’re racist.

People in Cleveland were pissed because the best player on the planet left the Cavaliers to play for a different team, and he didn’t do it in the smoothest fashion.

People weren’t pissed at Kevin Durant leaving the Thunder for the Warriors because they hate rich and powerful black people. They were pissed because the Warriors now seemingly had an unbeatable team, which isn’t very fun.

Redick is thinking way too deep on this one, and he’s giving sports fans way too much credit when it comes to their emotions.

Sports fans make rash decisions. That’s what being a fan is all about. If there are people out there who make sports decisions based on racism, I’d love to meet them just to see if they’re real.

Again, Redick is a smart guy, which what makes these comments so amazingly stupid.