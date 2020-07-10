Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Had A ‘Relationship’ With Singer August Alsina During Separation From Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith admitted that she absolutely had a “relationship” with singer August Alsina, but said her and Will Smith were separated at the time.

“One of the reasons I wanted to come to the table, the media, the headlines, we specifically never said anything,” the 51-year-old actor shared during their Red Table Talk on Friday. The comments were noted by People magazine. (RELATED: Will Smith In The Trailer For Netflix’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Bright’)

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith address August Alsina claims. WATCH: https://t.co/39wMhXKVcc pic.twitter.com/vzUktoPVrz — Complex (@Complex) July 10, 2020

“We were purposely never saying anything,” he added, with his wife of more than 20 years, Jada across the table from him. “We specifically never said anything. Coming to the table, we just felt like it got to the point where you gotta say something.” (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her ‘TMI Moment’ Regarding Porn)

Pinkett Smith replied, “It’s a situation that I consider private. This is a very personal journey that became very public.”

“Four and a half years ago… I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends,” she added. “And it all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state.”

The 48-year-old actress went on to explain that the whole family initially was there for Alsina to help with different resources to “pull him through,” while admitting she and Will were going through a “very difficult time” at the time.

Smith didn’t hold back and replied to his wife, “I was done with you.”

“We broke up,” Jada shared.”We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time.”

“And then what did you do, Jada?” the “Men In Black” star asked his wife.

“From there as time went on I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” the “Girls Trip” star revealed. “One thing I want to clean up… about you giving ‘permission’ which is… the only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself.”

It all comes after the 27-year-old singer previously claimed, Will gave the relationship his ‘blessing,’ something the actor’s rep soon after reportedly called “wrong,” per the Sun.

“But what August was probably trying to communicate because I could see how he could see it as permission because we were separated amicably, and I think he wanted to make it clear he’s not a homewrecker because he’s not,” Jada went on to share.

Then when Smith asked her to explain exactly what “entanglement” with August meant, she replied, “it was a relationship absolutely.”

“Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity and I was really able to do some really deep healing,” Pinkett Smith went on to share, while admitting she never saw it as a “transgression at all.”

“And as I came through and started to realize certain things about you and I, he decided to break all communication with me which was totally understandable,” she added. “And I let that be and hadn’t talked to him since so it is a little weird that all this stuff is coming out now since this was several [years ago].”