Joe Burrow Starts A Fund To Help People Who Need Food In Ohio

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is pulling off a classy move for people who need help in Ohio.

The LSU legend and Heisman winner announced Thursday that he was starting the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund to help people who need food in his home state.

Burrow wrote the following in part on Instagram about the creation of the fund:

Honored to partner with and personally support the Athens County Food Pantry and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio in the establishment of the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund. This initiative was made possible through the generosity of people from all over the country, and will have a tremendous effect on the food insecurity issues that many families face in Southeast Ohio.

As pointed out by TMZ, this isn’t the first time Burrow has helped raise money for people struggling to afford food.

When he mentioned Athens during his Heisman speech, it resulted in $650,000 being raised for the Athens County Food Pantry. Of that money, $350,000 is going to the new fund, and it’s being matched by Foundation For Appalachian Ohio.

That means Burrow’s fund to help the hungry already has $700,000.

This is the kind of stuff we love to see out of athletes. As I always say, athletes hold a very special place in American society.

They have huge platforms, and they should put them to good use. Joe Burrow was the 2019 Heisman winner and he won a national title with LSU.

The man will go down as one of the greatest college football players in the history of the sport, and he’s using his fame to help those in need.

I can’t think of too many better ways to use his time and resources.

Major props to Burrow for helping those in need. The world could use a lot more of that kind of energy in 2020.