Julian Edelman Says He Spoke With DeSean Jackson Over Anti-Semitic Comments

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA;New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports - 12106100

Kevin Jairaj, USA Today Sports

William Davis Reporter
New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman said Friday that he spoke with Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson over anti-Semitic comments Jackson made Monday.

“DeSean and I spoke for awhile last night. We’re making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together. Stay tuned,” Edelman tweeted. (RELATED: Patriots Receiver Honors Tree Of Life Victims In Pittsburgh)

Jackson promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on his Instagram Monday, and promoted Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, as well as a quote he believed to be from Adolf Hitler. Jackson later apologized, saying he did not mean to “put any race down or any people down.” (RELATED: ‘He’s Speaking The Truth’: Stephen Jackson Defends DeSean Jackson’s Controversial Social Media Posts)

DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his second quarter touchdown against the New York Giants on November 1, 2009 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Edelman, who is Jewish, condemned Jackson’s comments Thursday, and offered to take him to the Holocaust museum in Washington D.C.

“I’m proud of my Jewish heritage, and for me it’s not just about religion. It’s about community and culture as well,” Edelman said. “I think the black and Jewish communities have a lot of similarities. One unfortunate similarity is that they are both attacked by the ignorant and the hateful.”