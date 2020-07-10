Kanye West Shares Video Of Himself Registering To Vote In Wyoming

Musician Kanye West shared a video of himself registering to vote in Wyoming Friday on Twitter.

Kanye claimed he wanted to show everyone how “easy it is to vote” in Wyoming.



“Hey what’s up, everybody? It’s Ye and I’m here at the county clerk’s office and I wanted to show you how I just registered to vote,” Kanye said in the video.

“I just want to show everybody how easy it is to vote here,” the musician told the guy behind the desk before filling out a new voter registration form.

“So it’s a lot of people who think they can’t vote because they’re a convicted felon but they actually can ask for their rights back,” West said to the employee who responded, “Yup.”

“Why do other states make it so complicated to vote?” Kanye asked in the video. (RELATED: Kanye Talks Contracting Coronavirus, Why He’s Wary Of A Vaccine, And Running The WH Like Wakanda In ‘Black Panther’)

“The statues are set up by legislatures. So the people they’ve elected to the house of representative and senate are the ones that set up, they have bills that set up those statues,” the employee responded.

Kanye’s video comes after he announced he was running for President in 2020 over 4th of July weekend.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ????????! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020



