Kate Middleton Surprises Group Of Young Tennis Players In London

Kate Middleton definitely surprised a group of young tennis players during a video call Friday with Wimbledon tennis star Andy Murray.

“To mark what would have been the start of finals weekend of the famous @Wimbledon Championships, The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by surprise guest Sir @andy_murray, as she spoke to young tennis players from Bond Primary School in South London,” Kensington Palace tweeted, along with the clip of their chat. The post was noted by the “Today” show.

According to the outlet, Middleton spoke to the kids at the end of their tennis lesson,”about their experiences of lockdown, the benefits of physical activity, and their tennis progress since Her Royal Highness last visited (in 2018).” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Tthe duchess teased they would be joined by two-time winning Wimbledon tennis champion Murray. To say the kids were thrilled would be an understatement. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Check it out!

“Now, because you’re such keen tennis fans, I’ve got a very important person that’s going to come and join us,” Kate announced to the group while giving them a few clues to see if they could “guess who the special guest might be.”

“He plays tennis for Great Britain,” she added. “He’s a two-time Olympic champion. He’s a former world No. 1 …”

The kids then guessed it was Murray who took time out to answer several questions ranging from why he picked tennis as a career to how old he was the first time he played the sport.