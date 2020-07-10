Lindsey Graham: Trump Commutation Of Roger Stone Sentence ‘Would Be Justified’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted his support Friday for a commutation of Roger Stone’s federal prison sentence by President Donald Trump.

“In my view it would be justified if President [Donald Trump] decided to commute Roger Stone’s prison sentence,” Graham tweeted. “Mr. Stone is in his 70s and this was a non-violent, first-time offense.”

Equally important: Over time we learn how biased and corrupt Crossfire Hurricane and the Mueller probes were. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 10, 2020

Stone was convicted in November 2019 of federal obstruction and witness tampering charges relating to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. The Trump confidante and former Republican operative is scheduled to begin a 40-month prison sentence next week.

Trump, who called the sentence an “abomination of justice” in February, said his friend was “a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt” last week, and has expressed a desire to pardon him. A commutation would keep the conviction in place, thus giving Stone an opportunity to pursue an appeal through the courts without going to prison.

Stone told Daily Caller Chief Video Editor Richie McGinniss on Thursday that he was hoping for presidential intervention in his case. (RELATED: ‘Just So You Know The Rules In This Country’: Tucker Contrasts Treatment Of Roger Stone With That Of Jeffrey Epstein)

“Of course the president has the authority at any time to grant an act of clemency as he sees fit,” he said.

Trump commuted Stone’s sentence Friday evening.