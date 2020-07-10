Mexican University Professor Reportedly Arrested On Charges Of Chasing A Woman While Naked

Eduardo Rodríguez was reportedly arrested Wednesday by Investigative Police for harassing women while driving around naked.



Rodríguez, who taught music classes at two private universities and was a gym trainer at another location, used a fake profile to exchange sexual videos and photos with women online, per Milenio. Rodríguez also reportedly drove to a woman that was walking on a street in Azcapotzalco, Mexico, and chased her while completely naked. (RELATED: 96-Year-Old Woman Liberated From Auschwitz Death March To Reportedly Meet Family Of Soldier Who Helped Save Her)

“It remains to be seen what proceeds and for what crimes they can add to the investigation because the sexual harassment was not serious and that they can detain him longer and not only three months,” a victim said to Milenio.

Upon his arrest, police found two synthetic cans that reportedly contained material resembling marijuana. Rodríguez allegedly posed as different people in order to receive messages from his victims, and convinced them that they knew the person he was pretending to be.

If women did not respond to Rodríguez, he would video call them and show his genitals on camera, according to Milenio. There are reportedly at least three criminal complaints filed against Rodríguez for his actions.