‘We Don’t Need Big Events Anytime Soon’: De Blasio Cancels Large Gatherings, Allows Protests To Continue

New York City canceled all large gatherings through September but won’t regulate social justice protests, Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on CNN.

The city cancelled street fairs, outdoor concerts and parades due to health concerns, de Blasio told Wolf Blitzer in an interview Thursday night. De Blasio said it’s “just not time” for events that draw thousands to the city.

“We understand at this moment in history people are talking about the need for historic changes,” de Blasio added. “This is a historic moment of change, we have to respect that, but also say to people that the kinds of gatherings we’re used to, the parades, the fairs, we just can’t have that right now.”

De Blasio clarified that protests Black Lives Matter protests were not included in the event ban.

“I mean, today in New York City, you know, recognizing the power and the meaning of the message Black Lives Matter — which we did in front of Trump Tower today,” de Blasio added.

De Blasio attended a gathering where “Black Lives Matter” was painted on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower Thursday, ABC News reported. (RELATED: NYPD Shows Up In Force To Dismantle Protesters In NYC ‘CHAZ’)

The city’s reported infection rate stayed constant despite increased protesting, the New York Post reported. De Blasio said he would not issue permits for events that could “unreasonably diminish public use,” or events larger than one block.

Protesters occupied an area outside City Hall to demand budget cuts for the New York Police Department earlier in July, the Daily Caller reported.

