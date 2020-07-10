Editorial

The PAC-12 Is Expected To Only Play Conference Football Games During 2020 Season

Pac-12 Championship Game - Oregon v Utah

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The PAC-12 is expected to only have conference football games during the 2020 season.

The Big 10 sent shockwaves through the world of college football Thursday when the league announced only conference games would be played during the coronavirus pandemic. According to multiple reports, the PAC-12 will make the same call in the near future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We better all get used to this because I think there’s a very good chance this will become the normal during the 2020 season.

Once the Big 10 decided to only play conference games during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the first domino fell.

It might not take much more at this point to get the avalanche.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on

This honestly sucks so much that it’s hard to put into words. It really is. Great non-conference football games are one of the best parts about college football.

Now, that’s more or less over with the B1G already pulling the plug and the PAC-12 expected to follow shortly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on

I’ve had enough of the coronavirus pandemic, and that’s putting it lightly. This damn virus has ruined sports, and I’m done with it.

We need to win this war once and for all.