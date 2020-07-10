The PAC-12 Is Expected To Only Play Conference Football Games During 2020 Season

The PAC-12 is expected to only have conference football games during the 2020 season.

The Big 10 sent shockwaves through the world of college football Thursday when the league announced only conference games would be played during the coronavirus pandemic. According to multiple reports, the PAC-12 will make the same call in the near future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Multiple industry insiders tell @TheAthletic that they expect the Pac-12 to go to conference-only scheduling as well in the coming days: https://t.co/KVWGAZTCrc — Nicole Auerbach ???? (@NicoleAuerbach) July 9, 2020

Source says Pac-12 is likely to follow the Big Ten’s lead in the coming days on a conference-only slate this fall. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) July 9, 2020

Pac 12 will announce conference-games only football schedule shortly after Big 10 announces the same. ORE-OSU and UW-MICH games lost. — Sean O’Connell (@realOCsports) July 9, 2020

We better all get used to this because I think there’s a very good chance this will become the normal during the 2020 season.

Once the Big 10 decided to only play conference games during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the first domino fell.

It might not take much more at this point to get the avalanche.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on Jul 3, 2020 at 2:09pm PDT

This honestly sucks so much that it’s hard to put into words. It really is. Great non-conference football games are one of the best parts about college football.

Now, that’s more or less over with the B1G already pulling the plug and the PAC-12 expected to follow shortly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on Jun 11, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT

I’ve had enough of the coronavirus pandemic, and that’s putting it lightly. This damn virus has ruined sports, and I’m done with it.

We need to win this war once and for all.