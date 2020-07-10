REPORT: Oklahoma Wants To Move Football Opener Against Missouri State To Aug. 29

Oklahoma wants to move their first football game of the season to the end of August.

According to the Oklahoman.com, the Sooners want to play Missouri State Aug. 29 instead of Sept. 5. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The reason why is that shifting the game will give the Sooners a week off after their first two games, which will allow for more testing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on Jul 8, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

I’ll be honest, when I first saw this news, I was a little confused as to why Oklahoma would want to play sooner rather than later.

You’d think that you’d want to buy time instead of rushing games. After all, we’re in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, and people are scrambling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on Jul 4, 2020 at 6:46am PDT

However, the extra week for testing actually makes a hell of a lot of sense. The move is actually not a bad idea once you look at it from that angle.

If moving the game up a week provides more room for testing and makes the situation more stable, then the Sooners should do it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on Jun 17, 2020 at 2:05pm PDT

We’ll see what happens, but I think there’s probably a very good chance this game gets moved.