SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER: Cancel Culture Can’t Cancel Out Rights

Growing up, sports were a big part of my life. They taught me teamwork, resilience, discipline and sportsmanship. These are many of the same principles that have shaped me in my personal and professional life.

When I purchased a stake in the Atlanta Dream nearly a decade ago, it really was a dream come true. Sports are such a powerful, dynamic force in uniting communities across our great country. Players and fans from all walks of life are unified by a team uniform, a game, a championship. Now, owning the Dream, it’s so rewarding to be able to offer families a night of great entertainment and watch some of the world’s best athletes compete.

Sadly, times are changing, and politics play an oversized role in eroding that symbolic unity. This week, I took a stand and opposed the politicization of sports and more specifically the WNBA’s embrace of the Black Lives Matter political organization. I spoke out against their tactics and radical agenda.

Let me be clear: every single African American life is important and must be valued. We must root out racism, pursue justice and ensure equality for all. But that’s not the objective of the Black Lives Matter political organization. Making the statement that “Black lives matter” and backing the nefarious entity of the same name are two very different things.

The Black Lives Matter political organization is undeniably radical. This Marxist group proudly advocates for the defunding of police, calls for the removal of Jesus from churches, supports the disruption of the nuclear family structure, harbors anti-Semitic views and actively promotes violence and destruction across the country.

Having declared my emphatic opposition to this organization and its stated goals, the left is lashing out at me. They want to silence me and take away my business.

But there’s a much bigger issue, and it has nothing to do with me or with sports. This is what happens when there is dissent in socialist countries. They try to cancel you when you step out of line.

But this is America and I’m not going to bow down to the woke mob. I’m not going to give up on the team because of my personal or political views.

Americans have a right to express their personal, political and religious beliefs without retribution. Today, the cancel culture is targeting me because I spoke out. But who’s next? Will they ever stop their relentless targeting and boycotts? What other rights or freedoms will they attempt to undermine? I had to draw the line.

To seek unity during these challenging times, I am urging the WNBA to add the American flag to every jersey. As our nation battles COVID-19, economic hardship and civil unrest, we need a rallying point for the American people – not more division.

Our flag has weathered countless storms, wars and civil unrest. It symbolizes the strengths unique to our country and the American people. It stands for freedom, equality and hope. This important symbol will unite us as we work toward a better, brighter and more equitable tomorrow.

It is time for all Americans to understand what the Black Lives Matter political movement stands for: an attempt to transform the country based on Marxist doctrine. It distracts from the work to be done. It threatens the pursuit of justice we are seeking for Amaud Aubrey, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many others.

I have been overwhelmed by people all across the country reaching out to thank me for taking a stand. I’m speaking out for all Americans, and I won’t apologize for it. Instead, I will fight every day to protect the American Dream. I will do whatever it takes to ensure that every single person — regardless of their ethnicity, creed, color, religion or political views — has the freedom to be heard without the fear of being cancelled.

Kelly Loeffler is currently serving as the junior United States senator from Georgia.