‘Sex Slave’ Priest Famous For Alleged Embezzlement Found Dead In New Jersey Home

A “sex slave” former priest accused of embezzling $1 million from his parish in the Bronx was found dead in his home.

Brick Township police claimed Peter Miqueli died at his home, but did not provide any other details, according to a report published by the New York Post. Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office is handling the death, the outlet reported.

Miqueli had resigned from his position as pastor of his parish in 2015 after he was accused of embezzling $1 million from his parish to pay for sex sessions. The “kinky” sex sessions with his S&M “master” reportedly cost Miqueli $1,000 each.

The accusations were brought against Miqueli by the parishioners in a civil lawsuit. The lawsuit also claimed Miqueli spent $60,000 of the embezzled money on “illicit and prescription drugs.” (RELATED: Border Patrol Union Missing Half A Million Dollars In Massive Embezzlement Scheme: Report)

In 2015, the Archdiocese of New York reportedly could not substantiate the claims that Miqueli had embezzled money from the church. In 2017, an investigation from Bronx prosecutors claimed the priest took $22,450 from the church, New York Post reported.

No criminal charges were ever filed in the case.

Miqueli’s lawyer claimed at the time that he was a “man of faith” who “never violated his vows,” according to the New York Post.