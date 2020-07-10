US Sees New Spike In Coronavirus Deaths As Cases Continue To Rise

Deaths in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic have spiked again, according to a Johns Hopkins University database.

The database shows that over 800 Americans have died each of the last three days. This trend is 60% higher than the death count over the same period last week, The New York Times reported.

In recent weeks, the average age of new coronavirus patients has declined, Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this week, CNBC reported.

Older Americans, who are at a greater risk of death from the virus, have remained cautious and largely refrained from exposing themselves, while younger Americans had ventured out and interacted with others more frequently, according to The New York Times.

The recent spike in deaths aligns with the predictions of many epidemiologists, who argued that cases had surged so greatly in June that an eventual spike in deaths was inevitable, The New York Times reported. (RELATED: ‘For The 1/100th Time’: Trump Gets Irritated Over Increases In Testing And COVID-19 Cases)

The majority of deaths have occurred in southern and western parts of the U.S., where confirmed cases have skyrocketed in recent weeks, the Johns Hopkins University database shows.

The spike contradicts President Donald Trump and his administration insistence that the U.S.’ decline in deaths from the coronavirus meant that the virus was retreating, Politico reported.

The president has also claimed that the nation’s rising amount of confirmed cases was due to increases in testing, but many hard-hit states have reported that the percentage of positive tests is increasing as well, supporting many scientists’ warnings that the virus is far from contained, CNBC reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.