16-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After ‘Illegal’ Device Explodes, Loses ‘Most Of Her Right Foot’

A 16-year-old girl has lost “most of her right foot” after an explosive device detonated inside a Philadelphia home Wednesday evening.

The unknown device exploded around 8:30 p.m., according to a report published by ABC 6. Two other teens were also inside the home when the device detonated.

“The last report we have is most of her right foot is gone,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told ABC 6.

The explosion was powerful enough to leave part of the second story floor hanging into the downstairs living room.

“Based on the bomb squad personnel’s preliminary information, they say that some sort of powerful explosive device. It’s not commercial fireworks, it is illegal to possess,” Small added. (RELATED: Man Charged With Throwing Explosive Device At Planned Parenthood Facility, Spray-Painting ‘Deus Vult’)

The teenager is at a local hospital and in stable condition, the outlet reported. She did not live at the home where the device was detonated.

The explosion comes after a 12-year-old boy was injured Tuesday night by an unidentified device that exploded in his hand.

“We’re not really certain what type of explosive device he was handling,” Small said about the other explosion. “It appears that with the injuries to his hand and it was such a loud explosion, they believe possibly something like an M-80 or something the size of a quarter stick of dynamite in that area, we’re not certain.”