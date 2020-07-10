This Award-Winning Gadget Can Give You The Sinus Pain Relief You Need, And It’s On Sale!

From picnics in the park to days out by the pool, summer is full of fun, outdoor activities — and that means allergies galore! And while over-the-counter allergy meds and nose sprays can provide you with some temporary relief, some of their long-term side effects make you wonder if it’s worth just suffering through the sniffles and sinus pain instead.

If you’re looking for a drug-free, convenient way to help treat allergy-related sinus pain, the game-changing ClearUP® tool is right up your alley. Using the power of low-current electric stimulation, this gadget veers off sinus pain in short, five-minute sessions. Whether you’re hanging out at home or stuck out and about with a nasty sinus headache, ClearUP® can give you relief right then and there.

Using the ClearUP® sinus pain relief tool is incredibly easy. Simply place it against your cheek, nose, or brow bone, and let the bioelectric gadget’s vibrations relieve that uncomfortable pressure. With just one, five-minute treatment, you can experience up to six blissful, sinus pain-free hours. And for the best results, it’s recommended to use the ClearUP® tool twice a day for four weeks. And since it’s reusable and rechargeable, you only have to buy it once.

Still not ready to ditch the over-the-counter allergy pain relief meds? Check out what some of the gadget’s recent users are saying about it online.

“Excellent product. I have pretty severe allergies especially during the summer months as well as sinus headaches. ClearUp simply works for me.” – John M.

“I love this machine. It works and is quick and easy to use! I highly recommend it.” – Kaye H.

For a limited time, the ClearUP® Sinus Pain Relief tool is nearly 20% off at just $119.99!

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');