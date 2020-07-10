This Little Pod Removes Toxins And Contaminants From Your Water, And It’s 25% Off!

Looking for ways to “go green” can sometimes leave you feeling overwhelmed. From switching to solar power to trying out vegetarianism, there are lots of things you can do to help keep the environment happy. But perhaps being eco-friendly can be as simple as drinking pure, clean water. Seriously.

We’re going to go out on a limb here and say you drink water every single day — but how much of it is clean and safe? If you’re not sure about the answer to that question, consider this awesome GOpure Pod Water Purifier. Not only does this little guy rid your water of dangerous toxins and contaminants, it also lessens your need to buy water bottles that sit in landfills and endanger animals. Sounds like a win-win, right?

The way the GOpure Pod Water Purifier works is simple. Thanks to advanced PuriBloc technology, the pod attracts things like mercury, lead, arsenic, chlorine, and other harmful elements found in drinking water, so you don’t have to worry about ingesting them. Along with eliminating these contaminants, it also gets rid of bad tastes or odors, making your drinking experience a pleasant one. And the best part? You can use it over and over again for up to six months.

Whether you’re hanging out at home or you’re out and about, simply pop the GOpure pod into any water container like your water bottle, pitcher or even coffee maker to enjoy clean, safe water whenever you want.

With that usability, it’s no wonder why the GOpure Pod has an impressive reputation online, including being an Amazon’s Choice product. And, its awesome online reviews speak for themselves.

“I love this. I stick it in my Healthy Human water bottle and off I go. I made the mistake of drinking water from ‘work’ one day and it tasted awful so I invested in one of these and now I’m happy. The water tastes good. Worth every penny. I will definitely buy again.” – Jennifer L.

“I can taste the difference in the water using the GoPurePod and find the taste better than my Brita pitcher.” – Mary D.

For a limited time, you can get a 2-pack of the GOpure Pod Water Purifier for just $36.99, that’s 25% off its normal price.

Prices subject to change.

