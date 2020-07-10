Unfit To Print Episode 60: CNN’s Don Lemon Would’ve Been Canceled In 2013

CNN’s Don Lemon lectured actor and comedian Terry Crews for saying that Black Lives Matter should do more to combat black-on-black crime. But Lemon was saying the same exact thing back in 2013.

Lemon isn’t the only one who is a hypocrite. The biggest voices for social justice in the professional sports world were either silent or came to the defense of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson after he posted a quote that was attributed to Hitler. Colin Kaepernick was shockingly nowhere to be found on this stunning incident of anti-Semitism.

Amber Athey is running through it all on this week’s episode of Unfit to Print.

