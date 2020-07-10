Urban Meyer Says There’s ‘No Chance’ College Football Is Played In The Spring

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer doesn’t see any situation where college football moves to the spring.

As we continue to battle coronavirus, one of the proposals that is being debated is to scrap the fall season and play the games in the spring. The three-time national champion doesn't think there's a snowball's shot in hell that happens.

Meyer said the following about potentially playing games in the spring during a video from Big Noon Kickoff, according to Eleven Warriors:

When you play a long season and when you get to spring practice. When you play 2,000 competitive reps, your body is not ready for contact in three months or two months. It’s not. I would not put those players in harm’s way…You talk about student-athlete welfare, no chance. You’re not doing that.

You can listen to his full comments below.

As everyone reading this already knows, this is the same argument that I’ve made several times. It’s simply not safe to play in the spring.

You can’t have players end the season in May and turn around after a few weeks for workouts in June. That’s a recipe for disaster.

The example I’ve used before is that we might as well just tear the player’s ACLs for them and save them time.

It’s not safe at all, and it’s the biggest roadblock to moving games to the spring. Logistically, I have no doubt the games can take place.

The NCAA and the Power Five conferences are capable of moving mountains if they want to. They could get the games to happen.

That’s not the issue at all. The issue is player safety, and you simply can’t play games in the spring and then again in the fall.

Playing two seasons in the same academic calendar is nothing short of pure insanity.

We’ll see what happens, but we really need to stop with this nonsense of spring football.