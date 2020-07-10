Video Surveillance Shows Naya Rivera And Son Alone On Pontoon, Actress Presumed Dead

Video surveillance showing “Glee” star Naya Rivera and her son alone heading out to Lake Piru has been released to the public.

The video footage confirmed Rivera and her son were the only two aboard the boat her 4-year-old son was later found alone on, according to a report published Friday by NBC News. The footage was released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and shows the two boarding the boat Wednesday afternoon in California.

The vendor who rented the boat to Rivera reportedly found the boy sleeping alone on the boat in the middle of the lake. Rivera’s son told police his mom had been swimming and had not gotten back on the boat. The 4-year-old was wearing an adult life jacket. (RELATED: ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Missing, Son Found Alone On Boat In California)

“Investigators believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, the outlet reported.

Divers and a search party have been looking for Rivera since Wednesday afternoon, but the search has been a “slow process.” The search was scheduled to resume Friday morning, but visibility has been low, NBC reported. The process changed Thursday from a search effort to a recovery effort.

“The difficult conditions have made the recovery operation a very slow process,” the statement said.