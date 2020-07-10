Man Allegedly Ran Over Marine Veteran And Former Police Officer For Being White

A Wisconsin man who was allegedly “targeting a white person” used a pickup truck to purposefully ram and kill a motorcyclist, deputies said in a Thursday press conference.

Daniel Navarro was suspected of using his father’s 2004 Dodge pickup to swerve into oncoming traffic and kill a motorcyclist July 3. The victim was later identified as 55-year-old Phillip Thiessen, a Marine veteran and retired law enforcement officer. Navarro told officials that he intentionally struck Thiessen head-on because he was white, Fond du Lac deputies said in a press conference, according to Fox News.

Thiessen spent his law enforcement career fighting crimes against children and was known to volunteer at a local food pantry, Fox reported. The former public servant died in the street after his bike went airborne and rescue personnel weren’t able to resuscitate him.

A memorial has been placed on #Winnebago Dr for retired officer #PhillipThiessen who died after authorities say his motorcycle was intentionally hit by a pickup truck on July 3rd. pic.twitter.com/S7WvZtVbHh — Christine Flores (@CFlorestv) July 9, 2020

Navarro is facing both first degree murder and hate crime charges for the incident. He alleges his white co-workers “poisoned” him “because he is Mexican,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox 6.

The suspected killer “picked a motorcycle because he wanted the person to die” and “white people drive motorcycles,” he told deputies the day of the crash, the local outlet reported. (RELATED: $1.2 Million Bail Set For Driver Who Allegedly Plowed Through Two Seattle Protesters)



Prosecutors also said Navarro mentioned President Donald Trump and told them, “if Trump and white people are going to create a world like we are living in, then he has no choice and people are going to have to die,” according to Fox 6.

The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation at the time of publishing.

