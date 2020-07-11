Charlie Sheen Shows Off Impressive Swing During Batting Practice

Charlie Sheen has a solid batting swing.

Old Row Georgia Tech tweeted a video of the “Major League” star taking in some batting practice at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium, and his swing looked good. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When thrown a pitch, the Hollywood legend crushed the ball. While you can’t see how far it went, from the sound of contact it’s clear it was a good hit.

Watch the awesome video below.

Charlie Sheen taking BP at Russ Chandler is a coke fueled home run derby @OldRowOfficial @OldRowSports pic.twitter.com/uBYYqQuugi — Old Row Georgia Tech (@OldRowGATech) July 10, 2020

Honestly, I’d like to say that I’m surprised Sheen has such a great swing, but I’m not at all. Charlie Sheen being good at baseball just makes sense.

After all, we are talking about the guy who starred in “Major League.” I don’t think you’re allowed to star in a movie titled “Major League” and suck at baseball.

Imagine being at batting practice with your college buddy and Charlie Sheen just walks in like it’s no big deal at all.

What would you even do? I’d start quizzing him immediately about “Red Dawn,” but I’m also a gigantic nerd.

Props to Sheen for still getting after it after all these years. You love to see it!