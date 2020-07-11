‘Counter To Science’: Dr. Scott Atlas Makes The Case For Reopening Schools In The Fall

Dr. Scott Atlas, a former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center and a senior fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to share his views on the reopening of schools in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s inexplicable to not open the schools,” said Atlas. “It’s completely contrary to the data to keep the schools closed, it’s counter to science, it’s almost on the border of absurd to require a limit in the schools.”

He went on to explain that the risk of death is “infinitesimally” small for children, with the risk of hospitalization and risk of spread being much lower than seasonal influenza.(RELATED:‘Population Immunity’: Dr. Atlas Explains Why We Shouldn’t Freak Out About The Spike In COVID-19 Cases.)

Atlas also discussed the harms of school closures for kids and parents.

