Editorial

Indiana Hoosiers And Michigan Wolverines Have Positive Coronavirus Cases

Wisconsin v Michigan (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Michigan Wolverines and the Indiana Hoosiers both have positive cases of coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Hoosiers conducted 299 more tests for coronavirus, and four of the tests came back positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dustin Schutte reported that 375 Michigan athletes were tested for coronavirus, and only four came back positive. No Michigan staff members had the virus.

All things considered, these results are incredibly manageable, and they’re pretty good news. Having only four positive tests in both programs isn’t a big deal at all.

It’s not even known if the positive tests are from the football teams or not, which is obviously the most important part of the situation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Indiana Football (@indianafootball) on

If Michigan and Indiana can keep the numbers super low like they currently are, then the season might be trending in a positive direction.

Obviously, that’s probably easier said than done, but there’s no reason to panic over these numbers. There’s no reason to panic at all.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Indiana Football (@indianafootball) on

Hopefully, the two Big 10 programs can continue to contain the virus and we can start taking serious steps towards having football in the fall.

Trust me, this country needs football and we need to beat this damn virus.