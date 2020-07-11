Indiana Hoosiers And Michigan Wolverines Have Positive Coronavirus Cases

The Michigan Wolverines and the Indiana Hoosiers both have positive cases of coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Hoosiers conducted 299 more tests for coronavirus, and four of the tests came back positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Updated Indiana update: Hoosiers student-athletes, coaches & staff have had 295 negative tests for COVID & only 4 positive tests — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 10, 2020

Dustin Schutte reported that 375 Michigan athletes were tested for coronavirus, and only four came back positive. No Michigan staff members had the virus.

University of Michigan latest COVID-19 test results: Student-athletes tested: 375

Positive results: 4 Staff members tested: 139

Positive results: 0 4 positive tests out of 514 total screenings — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) July 10, 2020

All things considered, these results are incredibly manageable, and they’re pretty good news. Having only four positive tests in both programs isn’t a big deal at all.

It’s not even known if the positive tests are from the football teams or not, which is obviously the most important part of the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Football (@indianafootball) on Jul 10, 2020 at 12:51pm PDT

If Michigan and Indiana can keep the numbers super low like they currently are, then the season might be trending in a positive direction.

Obviously, that’s probably easier said than done, but there’s no reason to panic over these numbers. There’s no reason to panic at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Football (@indianafootball) on Apr 25, 2020 at 7:20pm PDT

Hopefully, the two Big 10 programs can continue to contain the virus and we can start taking serious steps towards having football in the fall.

Trust me, this country needs football and we need to beat this damn virus.